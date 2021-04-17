Detention of Jerusalem candidates threatens Palestinian poll

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli has briefly detained three Jerusalem-based candidates for Palestinian legislative elections, deepening a dispute over whether banning Palestinian residents of east Jerusalem from voting in next month’s polls could derail them. The three candidates represent factions of the Palestine Liberation Organization who planned a press conference in a Jerusalem hotel to call for the need to press Israel into allowing political activities in the eastern part of the city. The Palestinians want east Jerusalem part of their future state, but Israel, which captured the city and annexed it in 1967, considers the whole it its indivisible capital.