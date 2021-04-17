Dry, mild weekend with a mix of sun and clouds

(WKOW) MADISON - Southern Wisconsin is in store for a pleasant weekend!

Saturday morning starts off a bit chilly, with majority of the region near or even below the freezing mark.

Temperatures warm to the 40s by mid-morning, tapping out in the mid-50s.

A weak, low pressure to the south is bringing precipitation to parts of the Midwest. Wisconsin misses the rain, yet will see some thin wispy clouds move in due to the system in neighboring states.

Winds are from the north Saturday, switching to a northwesterly/westerly direction Sunday. Light winds throughout the weekend.

Due to a westerly flow Sunday and a nice amount of sunshine to start the day, temperatures will be a bit warmer than Saturday.

While Sunday starts cool, the 50s arrive by Noon. Highs potentially at 60.

A low pressure system to the far north currently, moves eastward Sunday night overnight into Monday. This pulls a cold front across Wisconsin early Monday morning.

Precipitation is associated with the system, starting off as rain on Monday likely arriving in the afternoon through evening time frame.

Overnight into Tuesday is when rain could switch to a mix/snow, staying that way until a switch back to rain later on in the day.

Dry weather returns the rest of the week, along with the mid-50s Thursday.