Ferguson: ‘I knew I was staying’ for another season at Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Following Wisconsin's Mayo Bowl win, many seniors bid their farewells. However, their top pass catcher Jake Ferguson wasn't saying goodbye. He was saying see you later.

"I knew I was staying," said Ferguson without hesitation. "Some guys [after the Mayo Bowl] would come up to me and asked 'hey are you leaving yet or not?' I said, 'no, I'm not. There's no way.''

His decision to stay comes from a relatable feeling.

"2020 sucked," said Ferguson with a laugh. "The little stuff like hang out or go get food with your guys. That bond you're trying to create with the guys you're going to battle with. You can't do that anymore."

Ferguson and his fellow Badgers had to creatively bond with one another primarily through technology such as FaceTime or playing video games.

Returning for unfinished business, the fifth-year senior is emerging as a leader for the younger tight end core.

"This is the first time I've seen just on a day to day basis with the consistency of the attitude he's had," said Wisconsin tight ends coach Mickey Turner. "He's making plays at practice. He's doing things right. He's being a leader."

Head coach Paul Chryst also sees the impact the tight end is making on the upcoming pass catchers.

"He invests in guys and gets to know his teammates and I think that's a big part of leadership," said Chryst. "Ferg loves playing the game and guys see that. Not only do they see that but they respect it."

In 2021, Ferguson is providing an extra effort for the extra season.