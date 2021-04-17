Flyover salute pays tribute to Madison-based pilot killed in crash

MADISON (WKOW) -- Jets from Madison's 115th Fighter Wing and the 123rd Fighter Squadron in the state of Oregon flew over Truax Field in Madison on Saturday.

The pilots were paying tribute to Maj. Durwood "Hawk" Jones from Sun Prairie.

Jones died in December after his F-16 crashed on a training mission in the Upper Peninsula.

The flyover happened during memorial services for Jones. People from the community showed up to pay tribute, too.

"I came to pay my respects, but also the flyover gives me goosebumps all the time," said Michael Marshall, an Air Force veteran. "During some of the training missions, the F-16s will fly over the house in Verona on occasion, but I just wanted to see a real nice tribute flyover with the F-15s and the F-16s."

The pilots performed what's called a "missing man formation". They flew in a "V" then the flight leader abruptly pulled up while the rest continued on.

The Oregon squadron joined the tribute Saturday because Jones' brother is is an F-15 pilot in that unit.