Immigration judge, subject of complaint by lawyers, retires

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco Immigration Court judge who was the subject of a complaint to the U.S. Justice Department involving hostile and biased treatment of immigrants abruptly quit his post this week. In a letter announcing his retirement, Judge Nicholas Ford did not acknowledge the complaint by local attorneys representing immigrants. Instead, he criticized the entire court system and his supervisors for their lack of support. Last November, a coalition of lawyers filed a complaint, alleging that Ford acted in an “aggressive, unprofessional and demeaning” manner toward immigrants. The group says it believes the public pressure to remove the judge from the bench had an impact.