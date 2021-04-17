Ironman participants get back in the swing of things after canceled 2020 competition

MADISON (WKOW) -- 2020 brought a litany of canceled events, including the Ironman competition that takes place in Madison every year. But as of now, it's on for 2021 so coaches and participants are getting back into their training routines to prepare for the September event.

Brandon Engle, a coach and physical therapy assistant with ATI Physical Therapy, joined Sara Maslar-Donar on Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend to talk about the physical and mental aspects of the training again after last year's disappointing cancellation.