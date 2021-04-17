Italy judge weighs Salvini trial for 2019 migrant standoff

ROME (AP) — A judge in Sicily is weighing whether to put former Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on trial for having refused to let a Spanish migrant rescue ship dock in an Italian port. Salvini is accused of kidnapping, for having kept the migrants at sea off the coast of Lampedusa for days in August 2019. The judge for the preliminary hearing is deciding whether to put Salvini on trial or archive the case. Salvini, leader of the right-wing League party, was on hand for the preliminary hearing Saturday in the bunker courtroom of the Palermo tribunal. He tweeted that he was certain he did the right thing under Italian law, “defending the security and dignity of Italy” by refusing entry to the Open Arms rescue ship.