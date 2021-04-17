MedFlight called for 2 injured in Janesville crash

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Two people injured in a head-on collision Saturday will be flown to a hospital by MedFlight to be treated, according to officials.

Rock County Communications received a call about a crash on US HWY 51 near Airport Road in Janesville around 3:15 p.m.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office, the Janesville Police Department, the Janesville Fire Department, the town of Beloit Fire Department, the city of Beloit Fire Department, and MedFlight were dispatched to the crash.

The Janesville Police Department reported the crash was a head-on collision between two cars.

Officers say one person in each car was pinned and had to be pulled out by the fire departments. Those two people will be taken by MedFlight to be treated for injuries.

Police said all lanes of US HWY 51 will be closed from Airport Road to State HWY 11 for several hours. Authorities ask the public to avoid the area.