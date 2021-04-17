‘Streetery’ begins in Mt. Horeb as new businesses celebrate grand opening

MT. HOREB (WKOW) -- It was a grand opening celebration for the Mt. Horeb community Saturday, as shops expanded into the sunshine to welcome new customers.

As we first reported earlier this week, business has been growing for some new shops on Main Street.

"We already have an e-commerce business. And we just thought it was a tremendous opportunity to get closer to the customers to open up a retail store," Gemplers owner Carl Atwell said.

Four or five businesses have closed since the pandemic started, but 10 new ones have opened since last summer and more are on the way.

"I think 2021 summer and fall retail is going to be fabulous. That's my prediction," said Janelle Holmstrom, owner of Isaac's Antiques and Jangle Natural Living.

The new owners are celebrating with a grand opening weekend event, just as the village's Streetery program returned for another season.

"I would love to continue to do so at least something like this, whether it's out front or out back and just continue to be able to have this opportunity for people to enjoy the outdoors," said Lyndsey Knauer, with Walk On Bar and Grill.

Restaurants can now have more space for outdoor eating by using the sidewalks.

"When we were able to get this patio program off the ground, it was so great because we had a whole new way to form revenue in the downtown area," said Brian Ladau, with Skal Public House.