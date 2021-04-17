Who is BYU? Experienced Cougars provide stiff challenge for the Badgers

OMAHA (WKOW) -- After dispatching a talented-but-overmatched Weber State squad, Wisconsin women's volleyball faces a much tougher test in the next round of the NCAA tournament.

Led by West Coast Conference player and setter of the year Whitney Bower, BYU boasts one of the most potent offensive attacks in the country, putting up the fifth-best team hitting percentage (.312) in the country.

Bower's top targets, senior outside hitter Taylen Ballard-Nixon, senior middle blocker Kennedy Eschenberg and sophomore opposite hitter Kate Grimmer, make up one of the most fearsome attacks in the country. They'll need every ounce of firepower they can muster to keep up with the Badgers.

Ballard-Nixon takes the lion's share of swings for the Cougars, leading the team in kills per set (3.83). Eschenberg, who stands at 6'5" and ranks sixth in the country with 1.52 blocks per, will be tasked with slowing down the Badgers' dynamic duo of Dana Rettke and Danielle Hart in the middle.

Rettke and Hart each posted nine kills and one hitting error against Weber State Thursday, for a mind-boggling .516 hitting percentage.