Rain/snow mix is on the way!

MADISON (WKOW) - The chance for snow will be dependent on how far south a passing cold front moves Monday.

A high pressure system will continue to keep our skies quiet and winds light throughout the rest of Saturday night into Sunday as well.

Sunday southern Wisconsin will see a mix of sunshine and clouds, with more cloud cover by the end of the day.

Into Monday, a cold front will be sliding southeast bringing the area a chance for rain before turning to a rain/snow mix overnight Monday into Tuesday.

The threat for a rain/snow mix is going to be heavily dependent on how far south the cold front moves Monday. If the front slides beyond the Wisconsin/Illinois border, the threat for a rain/snow mix won't be as great.

However, if the cold front doesn't make it as far south, there's a chance that the area may see snow/a rain/snow mix on Tuesday. A few inches may be possible but don't worry, any snow that the area does see will melt as temperatures remain above freezing over the next seven days.