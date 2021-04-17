Worker sues Walworth Co. plant after wife dies of COVID-19

DARIEN (WKOW) -- An employee at a frozen vegetable packaging plant in Walworth County is suing his employer, claiming his wife died from COVID-19 after he caught it at work and passed it to her.

The lawsuit say Birds-Eye Foods' owner, Conagra Brands, didn't enforce a mask policy at the Darien plant and many employees didn't wear them.

Conagra claims it's protected through the federal PREP Act, which gives companies immunity in lawsuits, in some circumstances, during an emergency.

"There's no indication that the PREP Act was designed to protect companies, like Conagra, who just failed to protect their workers," said Adam Pulver, an attorney for Public Citizen Litigation Group. "Unfortunately, we've seen tens of thousands of cases of COVID-19 arising out of food processing plants and hundreds of people dying who worked in food processing plants."

In May 2020, the National Guard helped test about 800 Birds-Eye workers, after at least 100 of them got COVID-19 in April.

Birds-Eye Foods did not comment on the lawsuit. A Conagra spokesperson told WISN-TV they have policies "to keep people safe and healthy" in the company.



