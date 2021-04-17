Youth turkey hunt begins in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Youth hunters can participate in a special turkey hunt before the statewide turkey opener later this month.

The 2021 Youth Turkey Hunt in Wisconsin runs April 17 and 18.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said this gives hunters under the age of 16 valuable experience.

Youth hunters must either have completed hunter education or participate under the mentored hunting program to be eligible for the youth turkey hunt. To participate, a qualified adult must accompany the youth and not accompany more than two youth hunters at one time. The adult mentor must hold any valid 2021 hunting license. Hunters under the age of 12 and youth without a hunter education safety certificate can participate in the youth turkey hunt under the mentored hunting program. A qualified adult must accompany the youth and follow the youth turkey hunting and mentored hunting program rules. -Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

All hunters must have a valid spring turkey license, turkey stamp and harvest authorizations.