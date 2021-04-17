Zimbabwe frees some inmates to reduce COVID-19 risk in jails

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe has begun releasing about 3,000 prisoners under a presidential amnesty aimed at easing congestion to reduce the threat of COVID-19 in the country’s overcrowded jails. About 400 prisoners have been released from Chikurubi prison and other jails in the capital, Harare, with more coming from other prisons countrywide. Zimbabwe’s prisons have a capacity of 17,000 prisoners but held about 22,000 before the amnesty declared by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Those to be released had been convicted of non-violent crimes. Those convicted of crimes such as murder, treason, human trafficking, and sexual offenses will not benefit.