2 hurt in drive-by shooting at Dells bar

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) -- Police say two people were hurt in a drive-by shooting in the Wisconsin Dells area overnight.

A call came in shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday to report someone fired gunshots at Bobbers Island Grill on Wisconsin Dells Parkway, according to Lake Delton Police Department.

Police say the bar and restaurant went on lockdown immediately after the shooting.

Officers discovered two people had minor injuries. They were taken to a hospital.

The gunshots came from a vehicle traveling on Wisconsin Dells Parkway but police have not said whether they have any persons of interest in the incident.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

Dells-Delton EMS, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department and Wisconsin Dells Police Department also responded to the incident.