Australia-New Zealand travel bubble brings relief, elation

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Elation marked the opening of a long-anticipated travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand. The start of quarantine-free travel is a relief for families who have been separated by the coronavirus pandemic as well as to struggling tourist operators. It is a tentative steps toward what both countries hope will become a gradual reopening to the rest of the world. The idea of a bubble between Australia and New Zealand had been discussed for months but faced setbacks because of several small virus outbreaks in both countries, which were eventually stamped out.