BBB: Time to think about a digital spring clean

This time of year, people are thinking about freshening things up around the home with a spring clean. But you can also use this time of year to clean up your online presence, too.

Tiffany Schultz with the Better Business Bureau says it's a great time to update old passwords. She suggests keeping them unique and different from account to account, because different passwords will stop scammers from trying to get into all of your accounts if they are able to access one of your passwords.

Keeping track of a number of unique passwords or passphrases is certainly a little difficult, and Schultz recommends keeping them in a manual or electronic password manager.

"We recommend you do not store those on Post-It notes around your computer," she said.

The BBB also recommends taking this time to back up important files, update your system and software, and clear out old apps you don't use anymore.

