Chadian military says advancing rebel column ‘decimated’

N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — The Chadian military says it has stopped a rebel advance in the country’s north but the rebels are vowing to press ahead. Army spokesman Azim Bermandoa Agouna said that clashes had taken place late Saturday in the northern province of Kanem and that the rebel column from Libya was “totally decimated.” The rebel group known as the Front for Change and Concord in Chad, issued a statement Sunday on its Facebook page stating that it forces had begun “the liberation of Kanem region.” The rebels are believed to have crossed over into Chad a week ago on election day, when President Idriss Deby sought to extend his more than three decades in power.