Fitchburg fire burns detached garage, no one hurt

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- A family is safe after a fire in a detached garage Saturday night in Fitchburg.

According to fire officials, residents near the 5300 block of Lacy Road reported seeing a lot of flames coming from the garage.

When firefighters got to the scene, they were able to extinguish the fire in about 15 minutes. Both occupants of the nearby home were evacuated from the building safely, and because the fire was contained to the garage, the residents were not displaced.

Fitchburg firefighters received assistance from the Fitchburg Police Department, FitchRona EMS, Madison Fire Department, the Verona Fire Department, Oregon Area Fire/EMS, McFarland Fire Department, and Maple Bluff Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.