Group marches for unity, justice in downtown Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Community activists marched through Madison's streets Sunday afternoon standing for unity and demanding justice for people who have been shot and killed by police officers. The march came a week after a Minnesota police officer shot and killed Daunte Wright.

"It's just really frustrating to see it keep happening and to keep seeing this not be urgent in legislative action," Eli Copple said. "It happens, it feels like, every other month or every other week."

Copple told 27 News he has participated in several previous marches, but he said Sunday's event was particularly important because Wright's death coincided with Derek Chauvin's trial.

"The trial's not even over for that case, and they just added another execution," he said. "So, I think this is really important to showcase how frequently this actually happens and how messed up it actually is."

March organizer Tarah Stangler said the march was also an opportunity for members of marginalized communities to come together after several national cases of violence against Black and Asian Americans.

"There's so much going on in the world that it was important for us to have a time to come together and feel like our voices were heard but also have a processing space together," she said.

Stangler told 27 News she was recently in Brooklyn Center, MN, protesting after Wright's death. She said Sunday's march was an opportunity for people in Madison to honor Wright's life.

"It's important that people don't forget his name, don't forget his story, recognize that he was a human and that there were humans that cared about him," she said.

But Stangler said she isn't focusing solely on the past. She's focusing on the future.

"Okay, we did the march, but what's next?" she said. "A lot of times, we have marches and then we go home."

She said she wants to see concrete change in Madison.

"The end goal always is the complete and total abolition of the Madison Police Department where the funds then go back toward the community," she said. "We're just trying to get people to focus on the fact that we don't need that kind of system here. There are other methods and there are other ways."