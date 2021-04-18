India’s electric vehicles face practical, technical hurdles

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has ambitions to expand use of electric vehicles to wean itself from polluting fossil fuels, but EVs are still a rarity on its congested highways. A lack of charging stations and poor quality batteries are discouraging drivers from switching over. EVs remain a niche: only about 10% of the 25,640 electric vehicles sold across the country in March were actual automobiles, with the rest two and three-wheelers. To encourage more investment in domestic manufacturing, the government has raised tariffs on imports of EVs and their parts, including all-important and expensive lithium-ion batteries. Some companies, both domestic and foreign, have taken heed and dozens of projects are in the pipeline.