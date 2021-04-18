Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes southwestern Iran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A magnitude 5.9 earthquake has struck southwestern Iran along the Persian Gulf. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the temblor Sunday. Iranian state television alerted on its broadcast, saying it was a 5.9 magnitude. A second aftershock quake of 4.5 magnitude followed it. The U.S. Geological Survey similarly called it a 5.8 magnitude earthquake, located at the port city of Bandar Genaveh. It described its depth at 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). A magnitude 5 earthquake can cause considerable damage. Such shallow earthquakes as Sunday’s also have broader damage.