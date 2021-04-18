Mild Sunday before cooler weather hits!

MADISON (WKOW) - Sunday wraps up a pleasant, mild, dry weekend across southern Wisconsin!

Most are expected to see high temperatures reach the low 60s!

Quiet conditions continue with a mix of sun and clouds.

The seasonal and days of fully dry weather ends Sunday as a cold front is approaching southern Wisconsin and expected to shake things up.

The cold front arrives overnight, with winds picking up ahead of it.

Monday will be breezy, with wind speeds around 15 mph gusts up to 30.

As the front passes through the state Monday, it will bring rain chances to the region. The most consistent shower time on Monday looks to be early Monday morning, likely before 8 a.m.

There is a chance for a possible resurgence of rain showers, even a mix later on Monday during the latter half of the day.

A low pressure center brings another shot of rain/snow/mix Tuesday and Wednesday. As of right now, better chances for Wednesday and during the afternoon or evening hours for both days if precipitation falls.

While precipitation timing and odds look a bit iffy, the story with temperatures looks to be solid. Numbers drop off start Monday.

Highs revert to the low-to-mid, possibly upper 40s through mid-week.

Drier and warmer conditions return Thursday, with highs back to the mid-to-upper 50s through the weekend.