Military officials: Fighting rages in two Yemeni provinces

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen officials say fighting between the forces of Yemen’s internationally recognized government and Houthi rebels is raging in the provinces of Marib and Tazi. They said Sunday at least 70 fighters from the two sides have been killed in the past 24 hours. The Iranian-backed rebels in February renewed their attack on oil-rich Marib province. They have not made substantial progress amid fierce resistance including airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition. The attack on Mairb stirred up violence in other areas, including Tazi province. The intensified fighting in the provinces and Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia come amid an international and regional diplomatic push to end the conflict.