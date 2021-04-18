Milwaukee hosts Phoenix on home slide

Phoenix Suns (40-16, second in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (35-21, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Phoenix looking to end its four-game home losing streak.

The Bucks are 18-9 in home games. Milwaukee is 34-18 in games when scoring at least 100 points.

The Suns have gone 17-7 away from home. Phoenix ranks second in the Western Conference allowing only 107.8 points while holding opponents to 45.9% shooting.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Suns won the last matchup 125-124 on Feb. 10. Devin Booker scored 30 points to help lead Phoenix to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giannis Antetokounmpo is scoring 28.4 points per game and averaging 11.2 rebounds for the Bucks. Jrue Holiday is averaging 19.2 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 47.8% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Booker leads the Suns averaging 25.5 points and collecting 4.1 rebounds. Chris Paul is averaging 9.5 assists and 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 119.8 points, 48.3 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points on 44.1% shooting.

Suns: 8-2, averaging 118.7 points, 42.9 rebounds, 28 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points on 47.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (toe).

Suns: Abdel Nader: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.