Monona boys design community bike trail

MONONA (WKOW) -- Volunteers spent the weekend helping build a new bike trail designed by three boys in Monona.

Bennett Chapa, Miles Peterson, and Jack Oliver started working with the city parks department in November on a new mountain bike trail in Maywood Park.

"It took a couple months, but it's finally happening. We're really happy. And it's turning out much better than than we expected," Bennett Chapa said.

The boys got city council approval this month.

"We had unanimous support in both kinds of meetings, both the city council and parks and rec board," said Jack Oliver.

Dozens of people came out this weekend to help build it.

"I've always wanted a mountain bike trail in Monona because everything's very far away," Miles Peterson told 27 News.

The project got the attention of Global Action Sports Solutions, which helped donate time and equipment.

"This small section of woods that wasn't utilized, now, it's been activated. And the last two days, there's been over 100 volunteers that come out and engage in it and buncha kids like running and playing and riding bikes on the trails," said owner Jeremy Witek.

The trail is expected to be finished in the next week.