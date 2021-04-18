Special Weather Statement issued April 18 at 4:33AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The combination of dry conditions, low relative humidity, and

breezy west winds will promote easy starting and spread of fires this

afternoon and very early evening. Plan on minimum relative

humidity values falling into the teens to lower 20s with west

winds of 10 to 20 mph.

Fires could start easily and spread in these conditions, so avoid

outdoor burning and report any wildfires to local authorities.

Outdoor enthusiasts should use caution with off-road vehicles or

equipment that can create a spark and start a fire. Extinguish and

dispose of cigarettes properly.