Steve Stricker wins Chubb Classic, earns sixth win on PGA Champions Tour
NAPLES (WKOW)- Edgerton's Steve Stricker finished -16 overall at the Chubb Classic to win his sixth championship on the PGA Champions Tour and first since the 2019 U.S. Senior Open.
Stricker shot a 66 in round 1, 67 in round 2, and 67 in round 3. He finished with five birdies and no bogeys in the final round.
"My mindset was to try and make as many birdies as I could," Stricker said. "It's tough to win. It's tough to win anywhere, and I am happy I got a W."