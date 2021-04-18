Stricker rallies to win Chubb Classic in his Florida home

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Steve Stricker is a winner in his winter home of Naples. The 54-year-old from Wisconsin closed with a 5-under 67 to win the Chubb Classic. It’s his sixth victory on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker figured someone would post a low score and come out of the pack to win. That turned out to be him. He had three birdies on the front nine to take the lead and held off a half-dozen players at Tiburon Golf Club. Robert Karlsson of Sweden and Alex Cejka of Germany each birdied the last hole and tied for second place.