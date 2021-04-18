Suburban Minneapolis police shoot, kill alleged carjacker

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Police say they shot and killed a man who was allegedly involved in a carjacking in suburban Minneapolis and fired shots at pursuing officers. A release from the Burnsville Police Department said on Sunday officers encountered the suspect, believed to be a white man in his 20s, driving a vehicle with stolen plates. Shortly after the suspect crashed the vehicle, officers received a report that the same man had then stolen a car from a woman at gunpoint. Police said the suspect began shooting at police during a chase and multiple officers returned fire. The man was later pronounced dead at a Minneapolis hospital. The incident follows the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old Black man by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, another suburb.