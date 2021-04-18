Suspected Islamic militants kill 19 people in Niger village

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Officials in Niger say 19 people are dead in the country’s troubled region near the border with Mali after gunmen aboard motorcycles attacked a village. The government said Sunday that the suspected Islamic extremists shot at worshippers as they prayed at the mosque Saturday evening during the holy month of Ramadan. In a statement, the government called the violence in Gaigorou a “cowardly attack by people who claim to be Muslims.” The West African nation of Niger has faced an unprecedented wave of attacks in the border area this year, leaving hundreds of civilians dead.