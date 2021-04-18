Town of Albion barn a total loss after fire

TOWN OF ALBION (WKOW) -- An empty barn in the town of Albion is considered a total loss after a fire Sunday morning.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a barn on fire on the 600 block of Hillside Road around 10:30 a.m.

Fire departments from Edgerton, Fort Atkinson, Cottage Grove, Janesville, and Milton assisted.

According to deputies, when they arrived, the barn was consumed in flames.

The sheriff's office reported fire crews were unable to save the barn and considered it a total loss.

Deputies reported there was a controlled burn behind the barn, but shifting winds caused the barn to catch fire.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office said the barn was empty and estimated the loss to be around $75,000.