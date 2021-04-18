Vigil, ‘peace walk’ in Chicago after police shooting of boy

CHICAGO (AP) — People are planning to gather around Chicago to remember a 13-year-old boy fatally shot by a police officer and to call for changes in policing and an end to gun violence. Sunday’s events follow the release of body-camera footage showing Chicago police Officer Eric Stillman shoot Adam Toledo less than a second after the boy dropped a gun, turned toward the officer and began raising his hands. Stillman chased Adam down a dark alley on March 29 after responding to a call of gunshots. Largely peaceful demonstrations have been held each day since the video was released on Thursday.