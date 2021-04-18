Wisconsin falls short of women’s soccer Big Ten title

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA. (WKOW)- The Wisconsin women's soccer team lost to Iowa 1-0 in the Big Ten Championship on Sunday morning. The Hawkeyes captured it's first Big Ten Tournament title and earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Iowa's Junior Forward from Brookfield Jenny Cape scored the lone goal of the match at 63:46. Wisconsin finished with a 20-9 shot advantage.

Wisconsin's Emma Jaskaniec and Cameron Murtha were named to the Big Ten Women's Soccer All-Tournament Team.

The NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament selection show will be on Monday at 12 p.m. CT on NCAA.com.