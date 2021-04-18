Wisconsin softball earns first sweep of 2021 season

PISCATAWAY, NJ. (WKOW)- The Wisconsin softball team earned its first sweep of the 2021 season in a 10-2 win at Rutgers. That was the Badgers fourth straight win over the Scarlet Knights.

The Badgers scored six runs in the third inning leading to the victory. Lauren Foster and Christaana Angelopulos each had three RBIs. Foster was 2-2 on the day. Abby Herbst and Megan Donahue were both 2-4 at the plate with 2 RBIs. On the mound, Ava Justman earned the victory.

That's a way to end a weekend! pic.twitter.com/eNmWoNOt8c — Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) April 18, 2021

Up next: Wisconsin travels to Nebraska for a three game series starting on Friday April 23rd.