OMAHA, NE. (WKOW)- The top-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team will meet Florida in the Elite 8 on Monday at 5:30 p.m. on ESPNU. The Gators advanced after defeating Ohio State 3-1 in the sweet sixteen on Sunday night.

The Gators finished the regular season 19-3 for second place in the SEC behind Kentucky. The Gators are seeded eighth in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament.

The Badgers swept BYU on Saturday to advance to the regional finals.