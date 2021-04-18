Young hunters get chance at spring turkey hunt

WATERLOO (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin turkey hunt starts this week, but this weekend was set aside for younger hunters.

The youth turkey hunt is designed for hunters under 16. They have to do hunter education training or a mentored hunter program to be eligible. Plus, they have to be accompanied by adults.

27 News caught up with a family who hunted this weekend in Jefferson County. 13-year-old Brady Ebert said he learned a lot.

"Keep calm and don't get your hopes up all the time. You got to just stay calm and don't get nervous when they get close," Brady said.

"It's not always about the harvest. But we've had a lot of fun. Just being outside has been beautiful weather. And just learning things about nature," his uncle Justin Sellnow said.

The first statewide spring turkey hunt starts Wednesday. All hunters need a valid spring turkey license.