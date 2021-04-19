2021 diversity summit will examine health of Latinx community

MADISON (WKOW) -- A panel of health experts will discuss how COVID-19 impacts the health of the Latinx population.

That discussion is the focus of this year's diversity summit hosted by the UW School of Medicine and Public Health. It's a collaboration with UW Health.

The summit will center around the driving forces that have an affect on the Latinx community's physical, mental and financial health.

"Yeah, so the Latinx community is a community that has been in the shadows for very long with health disparities that are profound, and that are even worse now have their COVID. We need resources, we need allies," said Dr. Patricia Tellez-Giron with UW Health.

The summit is set for 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Tuesday. Click here to watch the summit.