9 kids injured in shooting at birthday party in Louisiana

LAPLACE, La. (AP) — Authorities say nine people under 18 were injured and two of them remained in the hospital following a weekend shooting at a 12-year-old’s birthday party in Louisiana that was rooted in an ongoing feud. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported that eight of the victims of the Saturday night shooting were boys and all were between the ages of 12 and 17. The sheriff’s office had previously said six people were injured but updated the number to nine on Monday.