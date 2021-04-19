Badgers men’s basketball adds Neath as transfer

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Badgers men's basketball has added a veteran presence to the backcourt. Head coach Greg Gard announced the addition of Jahcobi Neath as a transfer from Wake Forest.

"We were looking to add another guard to our roster and Jahcobi checked a lot of the boxes for what we were looking for,” Gard said in a statement. “Jahcobi brings experience to our backcourt, as he has played two years in the ACC with some impressive games already in his young career. He has good size and athleticism that we need on both ends of the floor. I think Jahcobi is coming in with a little bit of chip on his shoulder and will be ready to compete. We have seen that the college game is moving more and more towards using more versatile lineups. Having backcourt depth is essential in today’s game, and Jahcobi can give us not only more depth at the point guard position, but he is also versatile enough to play off of the ball and allow us to play multiple guards. Jahcobi has a strong academic profile as well, and everyone we talked with raved about his character and the type of person that he is. We are looking forward to welcoming Jahcobi and his family to Madison in June.”

The 6'3" guard spent the past two seasons at Wake Forest. He played in 30 games as a true freshman and averaged 5.3 points per game. His playing time went down his sophomore season. He averaged 3.8 points per game last year as a Demon Deacon.