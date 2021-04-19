Belgian Olympians get priority vaccines ahead of Tokyo Games
BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian Olympians traveling to Japan for the Tokyo Games have been promised priority treatment for COVID-19 vaccines. The Belgian Olympic Committee says its 177 Olympic and 55 Paralympic athletes will get vaccine shots while most of the adult population of their age must still wait. The Olympics are set to open on July 23. The committee says “the decision will have as good as no impact on the overall vaccination campaign.”