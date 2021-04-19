Biden feels heat on emissions goal as climate summit nears

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden faces a challenge as he convenes a virtual climate summit later this week.

He is expected to present a nonbinding but symbolic goal for reducing greenhouse gas emissions that will affect climate change efforts in the U.S. and the world.

Biden's emissions target, expected at a virtual climate summit on Thursday, will signal how aggressively he wants to move on climate change.

Republicans complain about job-killing government overreach while some on the left worry Biden has not gone far enough to address a profound threat to the planet.