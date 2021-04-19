Campaign spreads awareness of sexual assault

(WKOW) -- April is sexual assault awareness month. It's a new campaign urging teenage victims to speak up about sexual violence.

The "Dare2Know" campaign is designed to raise awareness about sexual assault and educate people about what a healthy relationship is.

"I think what people need to understand is that with primary prevention work, it really starts with the youth, and that they know this stuff," said Kwnwahta Smith, Dare2Know Youth Outreach Specialist. "They experienced it, you know, on social media, on TV and in their own lives."

"Dare2Know" is spreading the word by sharing stories on social media and through its teen ambassador program.

Ambassadors educate other teens about what healthy relationships look like.