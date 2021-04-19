Chilly with snow/rain/mix chances through Wednesday

MADISON (WKOW) - If you've stepped outside, you've likely noticed big changes from the weather this weekend!

Colder air has arrived and is staying for the next couple of days.

Not only will highs be well below average, so will lows. Temperatures are expected to dip below the freezing mark the next few mornings/nights.

Winds picked up ahead of the approaching cold front Sunday, and continue to be a bit breezy through most of Monday. Sustained speeds around 15 mph are likely, gusts up to 25 mph with a northwesterly direction.

Cloudy conditions stick around Monday, after light showers fell through the region during early morning hours. Little to no amounts reported as totals.

While majority of the days ahead will be dry, there will be chances daily for either rain, a mix or snow through Wednesday.

A low pressure system is lagging behind the cold front that pushed through recently. This will bring our next shot at precipitation.

Chances are low and if mix/snow/rain fell it would likely be light and brief.

While there's a chance for flurries Tuesday, Wednesday looks to bring higher chances for either flurries in the morning and/or a mix in the afternoon or evening hours.

Accumulations are expected to be a dusting, IF any.

Since temperatures have been fairly warm recently (majority), pavement temperatures will likely melt any snow or mix pretty quick.

Warmer weather returns Thursday, with highs back to the 50s.

Although, highs will likely still remain below average through the weekend with the numbers expected to top out in the mid-50s.