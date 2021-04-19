Cooler temperatures and unsettled weather through midweek

Cooler temperatures and unsettled weather through midweekUpdated
MADISON (WKOW) - After back-to-back days in the 60s this weekend, all temperatures are cooler in the forecast.
SET UP
A cold front is moving through our area causing a few early showers. On the tail-end of the system, another low is developing which could clip us in the coming days with some flurries.
TODAY
Mostly cloudy, cooler and a bit breezy with a few showers around or before the morning commute.
Highs in the afternoon only get to the mid 40s and with a bit of a breeze out of the northwest with gusts up to 25 mph, wind chills will be a few degrees lower.
TONIGHT
Mostly cloudy with temps around or below freezing by daybreak.
TUESDAY
Mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible in the afternoon and evening. Highest chance will be in southeastern Wisconsin. Temps only get to the low to mid 40s again.
WEDNESDAY
Partly sunny with spotty, light mixed showers possible and temps in the low to mid 40s. Some areas in southern Wisconsin could get up to a dusting.
THURSDAY
Mostly sunny and milder with highs in the mid 50s.
FRIDAY
Partly sunny with a light, isolated rain shower possible and highs in the mid 50s.
SATURDAY
Partly sunny with just a few showers possible and highs in the mid 50s.
SUNDAY
Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon or evening shower possible and temps in the low 50s.