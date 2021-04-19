Czech, Russian envoys fly home amid depot explosion dispute

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic’s prime minister and prosecutor general say the two Russian military agents believed to be behind a massive depot explosion in 2014 likely targeted the ammunition, not their country. Prime Minister Andrej Babis says he doesn’t consider the Russian action “an act of state terrorism” but says “the presence of GRU agents is absolutely unacceptable.” Russia ordered 20 Czech diplomats to leave the country within a day in response to the Czech government’s expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats it identified as spies. Both nations sent government planes on Monday to take the expelled diplomats home. Czech officials say the two Russian agents were also linked to a nerve-agent poisoning in Britain.