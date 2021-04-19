DeSantis signs Florida’s anti-riot bill, cites Chauvin trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida now has stricter laws to punish people who take part in violent protests. Republican Gov. Ron Desantis cited events around the country as he signed the so-called anti-riot bill on Monday. But he did not mention the Jan. 6 riots in Washington by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. The bill was a response to protests around the country because of police violence against African-Americans. DeSantis said Florida won’t allow violent protests and predicted people might be upset by the verdict in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.