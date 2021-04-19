Detroit police fatally shoot man after pursuit, gun battle

Police say a man who drove through a Detroit crime scene where five people were shot and one person died in a car crash was fatally shot by officers following a pursuit and gun battle. The early Monday shooting of the 27-year-old man was caught on police video. More than a dozen shots appeared to have been fired by the man and officers. Police were investigating the earlier shooting, which occurred about 10:50 p.m. Sunday, when the man drove by in an SUV and fired a shot that struck a police vehicle. Police pursued the SUV to the city’s east side, where the man was shot after running from the vehicle. His name wasn’t immediately released.