Drug Take Back Day is Saturday

(WKOW) -- Law enforcement agencies hope Wisconsinites will help the state remain a leader in fighting the abuse of prescription painkillers.

"Drug Take Back Day" is on Saturday. Last year, Wisconsin led the nation by collecting almost 90,000 pounds of unused medications.

Attorney General Josh Kaul said getting rid of those medications is important because a lot of people who become addicted to opioids, start with prescription painkillers.

More than 290 law enforcement agencies will be taking part in Drug Take Back Day.

There will be a bin where you can drop off your old pills. Click here to find the nearest drop-off location.