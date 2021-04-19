Feds weighing how to respond after verdict in Chauvin trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is privately weighing how to handle the upcoming verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, including considering whether President Joe Biden should address the nation.

Aides and officials also tell The Associated Press that the Justice Department is dispatching specially trained community facilitators.

Closing arguments began Monday in Chauvin’s trial with a prosecutor telling jurors that the officer “had to know” he was squeezing the life out of George Floyd as he cried over and over that he couldn’t breathe and finally fell silent.